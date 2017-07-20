Man arrested over alleged serious assault in Glasgow

Jamie Lee, 22, died after the incident in Castlemilk on July 8.

Ballantay Terrace: Two shot during incident. STV

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged serious assault in Glasgow.

Jamie Lee, 22, died and five others were injured in the incident on Saturday in Ballantay Terrace, Castlemilk, in which two men were shot.

On Thursday, police said a 45-year-old man had been arrested and detained in connection with the incident on July 8.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

Two teenagers aged 16 and 17 appeared last week at Glasgow Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.