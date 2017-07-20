Two men arrested over alleged shooting in Glasgow

Euan Johnston, 26, from Maryhill, died following the incident in November.

Euan Johnston: Two in custody over death.

Two men have been arrested and are being held in police custody in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.

The men, aged 32 and 33, have been detained by police in relation to an alleged shooting incident on Scotland Street, Glasgow on November 15 2016.

Euan Johnston, 26, from Maryhill in the city, died following the incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Two men aged 32 and 33 years have been arrested and are detained in custody on Thursday in relation to the death of Euan Johnston.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."