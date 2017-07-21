Commuter delays after crash involving motorcycle on M8

Two lanes of the motorway were shut after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided.

Crash: Ambulance called to scene. Traffic Scotland

A crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle on the M8 has caused delays for commuters.

Two lanes of the M8 were shut following the incident near Stepps Road at Junction 11.

Police said the crash was reported around 6.30am on Friday.

An ambulance was sent to the scene but details of the motorcyclist's injuries were not immediately available.

The road was reopened around an hour later.