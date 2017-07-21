Family hit by Kos earthquake escaped Manchester attack

Julie McKay and her daughter Nieve were on holiday to recover from blast

Earthquake: Tremors struck this morning. Natalie McKay

A Scots mother and daughter caught up in the deadly Kos earthquake escaped the terror attack at the Manchester Arena two months ago.

Nieve McKay, 14, was forced to flee her holiday hotel along with her mother Julie and sister Natalie when the tremors hit in the early hours of Friday.

The disaster has brought back painful memories for Nieve and Julie, who were 40 yards from the blast at the Ariana Grande concert in May.

The family are now trying to return home to Glasgow after the 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the Augean Sea rocked Turkey and the island of Kos, leaving two dead and more than 120 injured.

Natalie, 19, told STV News they had been staying at the Kipriotis Hippocrates hotel just outside the main town in Kos.

She said: "We had just gone to bed around 1.30. The earthquake threw me out my bed. I woke up screaming, so did my mum and my sister. We ran into the hallway. Someone was shouting 'Tsunami'.

"A big chandelier had fallen on to the floor. There was around 300 people standing outside.

"There was rubble all over the place."

Nieve and Julie, 45, were once again forced to flee for safety.

Natalie said: "My mum and sister were involved in the Manchester attack.

"They were near to the main entrance when it happened and they ran away from it.

"This was meant to be a relaxing holiday for them."

She said her sister was "shocked" following the earthquake while her mother was desperately trying to arrange travel back to Scotland.

In the aftermath of the Manchester Arena terror attack Julie, 45, spoke to the Manchester Evening News about her experience.

She said: "I can't stop crying, I get really upset if I hear sirens or loud bangs and I panic in a crowd.

"I then get angry because some crazy man did this to us all and changed our lives forever.

"I also just feel devastation that these beautiful souls went to a concert and never came home. It's just awful."