Man killed brother by dousing him in petrol at family home

Blair Logan also admitted to trying to murder his brother's girlfriend in Milngavie.

Cameron Logan: The 23-year-old (left) was killed by his brother Blair (right) in the fire.

A man killed his brother by dousing him in petrol in a New Year's Day fire at their parents' home in East Dunbartonshire.

Blair Logan admitted to killing Cameron Logan, 23, at his parents' house on Achray Place, Milngavie, in the early hours of January 1.

The 26-year-old covered his brother, who was in bed at the time, in petrol before setting it on fire.

Blair Logan also admitted to trying to murder his brother's girlfriend, Bex Williams, and assaulting her to her severe injury and danger of life.

He was also charged with the attempted murder of his parents, both aged 54, who were treated for smoke inhalation.

The family's dog also died in the fire.

Ms Williams, 25, described her boyfriend as a "teddy bear" and the ashes of his beloved dog were said to be carried inside his coffin at his funeral.

Bex Williams: She was in hospital for weeks following the incident.

About 200 people gathered to pay their respects to Mr Logan at the service in February.

Ms Williams, a Heart radio journalist, told the station: "Cameron was a teddy bear. He had such a big personality, but with a sensitive soul. And he was so funny and kind.

"He had an amazing ability to make people smile and feel good about themselves.

"He was always trying to improve himself and expand his horizons, something I really admired in him."

Blaze: The fire happened at the parents' house in Milngavie.