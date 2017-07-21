  • STV
Milngavie murder: Brother's brutal revenge on New Year's Day

Andy McLaren

The victim's girlfriend crawled to safety in the kitchen and put her head in a fridge.

It started with an argument between two brothers that would lead to the brutal murder of a "sensitive soul".

Cameron Logan and Bex Williams were enjoying the New Year celebrations like any other happy couple.

The pair arranged to stay the night at the family home in Milngavie and his mother Catherine set up an inflatable mattress for them in the living room.

They returned from the gathering at around 4am not knowing that in a couple of hours, Cameron would be doused in petrol, set on fire and murdered by his brother Blair.

Upon hearing the family dog Gomez whining, Catherine rushed downstairs, only to be met with a figure in dark clothing standing in the living room.

The figure ran out of the house before Catherine slammed the door on him in anger, thinking it was an intruder.

She turned round, facing the living room, to see the results of Cameron being doused in petrol.

Murder: Floral tributes could be seen outside the family home. SWNS

Brother Blair claimed he carried out the attack in retaliation for a recent incident at the house when his brother had punched him.

Alex Prentice QC, prosecuting, told the court: "Catherine Logan then heard Cameron roar in surprise, shock and fear, before the accused made a jerking motion with his arm as if throwing something.

"The accused then ran from the living room and went out the front door. Catherine Logan slammed the door behind him, shouting something like 'get the hell out of my house', still not knowing who it was.

"When she turned back towards the living room she saw 'orange and crackling' and the room turning black. She also heard Cameron and Rebecca screaming."

Catherine tried to open the door to the room without success and ran out of the house to ask neighbours for help, shouting on her husband to warn him.

Bex crawled out of the room into the kitchen and was forced to put her head in the fridge to protect herself from the blaze.

David Logan, the father, tried to get into the living room but was beaten back by the intensity of the smoke and flames.

He and neighbour John Weir rescued Bex from the kitchen.

The family's dog, Gomez, also died in the fire.

Blair Logan admitted killing his brother during a police interview on January 13.

During the interview he told police: "It was not my intent to kill him but I did do it."

Killed: Cameron Logan screamed for help during the attack.

Bex Williams suffered burns to her arms and face, and needed a skin graft on one of her hands.

She also suffered damage to her throat, vocal cords and lungs and has undergone surgery four times, including a tracheotomy procedure.

Ms Williams may not be able to return to work as a broadcast journalist due to the damage caused.

The tracheostomy may be permanent and the potential long-term damage to the lungs is not known.

She described her boyfriend as a "teddy bear" who always made people smile.

Bex, a Heart Radio journalist, told the station: "Cameron was a teddy bear. He had such a big personality, but with a sensitive soul. And he was so funny and kind.

"He had an amazing ability to make people smile and feel good about themselves.

"He was always trying to improve himself and expand his horizons, something I really admired in him."

About 200 people gathered to pay their respects to Cameron at the service in February.

Aberdeen University awarded Cameron a behavioural studies degree posthumously.

The 23-year-old had planned to join the police after completing his studies.

Bex Williams: She described her boyfriend as a 'sensitive soul'.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.