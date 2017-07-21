Man hurt in stabbing during fight at Glasgow play park

Emergency services were called to the attack in Bannerman Park, Baillieston.

A man has been stabbed during a fight in a play park in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary (GRI) after the incident at 11.10pm on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 23-year-old man was stabbed during a disturbance in Bannerman Park, near to the footpath between Huntingtower Road and Berriedale Street, Baillieston, Glasgow.

"He was taken by ambulance to the GRI where he was treated and has since been released.

"Enquiries into the incident are continuing."