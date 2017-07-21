Two men in court charged with gun murder in Glasgow

Euan Johnston died after an alleged shooting on Shields Road in November last year.

Euan Johnston: Pair appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court over his death.

Two men have appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court charged with the murder of Euan Johnston.

Mr Johnston died after an alleged shooting incident in Shields Road, Glasgow, on November 15.

Anthony Ruthven, 31, and David Scott, 33, both from Glasgow, made no plea and were remanded in custody following their appearance at the court on Friday.

The men are expected to appear again at a later date which is still to be confirmed.