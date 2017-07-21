Teenager in court over 'murder' of Scot in Mauritius

Janice Farman was found dead at the home she shared with her ten-year-old son.

Janice Farman: The 47-year-old moved to Mauritius from Clydebank.

A teenager has appeared in court in connection with the murder of a Scottish woman in Mauritius.

Janice Farman was found dead at the home she shared with her ten-year-old son in the town of Albion on July 7.

The 47-year-old was suffocated, a post-mortem found.

Anish Soneea, 18, appeared in court in Port Louis on Friday and was remanded until July 27.

Two other men have been charged with murdering her but it remains unclear what Soneea is alleged to have done.

Reconstruction: Anish Sonnea, Kamlesh Mansingh and Ravish Rao Fakhoo. Defimedia.info

Earlier this week, Ravish Rao Fakhoo and Kamlesh Mansingh, both aged 25, made a second court appearance and were remanded until July 25.

Ms Farman, originally from Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire, had lived in Mauritius since 2004 and was a director of data management company PECS Data Services.

A spokesman said Ms Farman had "devoted her life" to her son and described her as a "great leader".