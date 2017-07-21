Fourth arrest over 'brawl' after fatal shooting of man
The alleged fight happened near a park on Ballantay Terrace in Castlemilk, Glasgow.
A fourth person has been arrested over an alleged brawl after the gun murder of a man.
Jamie Lee, 22, died and five others were injured on Ballantay Terrace in Castlemilk on Saturday, July 8.
A 17-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault during the shooting.
He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
A 45-year-old man and two teenagers aged 16 and 17 were also arrested over alleged assaults relating to the incident.