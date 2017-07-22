Pensioner robbed after withdrawing money from ATM

The man, 75, was assaulted and had a three figure sum stolen.

Robbed: The man had just withdrawn cash from an ATM. Google

An elderly man was assaulted and robbed on the Isle of Bute.

At around 10pm on Friday night, the 75-year-old man withdrew a three figure sum of money from an ATM.

He walked along Watergate, Rothesay, when he was approached by the suspect.

The suspect pushed him and stole his wallet.

The man is described as white, 5ft tall, medium to heavy build and was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up.

Detective Constable David Hardie said: "Although uninjured, this was a very distressing and upsetting experience for the man.

"He had just withdrawn a three figure sum of money from an ATM on Montague Street, Rothesay, and was walking along Watergate via Guilford Square, when he was approached from behind by a man who pushed him and then stole his wallet.

"It's possible the suspect saw him getting money from the ATM and followed him looking for a chance to steal the cash.

"Officers are currently checking CCTV in the area to trace the suspect.

"We know the area was busy with people out for the night and so we would appeal to anyone who was in the area around 8pm on Friday and who may have seen the suspect or the robbery to contact police.

"We are keen to speak to a group of teenagers who passed the man that night as they might have seen the suspect or have information that can assist police enquiries.

"Anyone with information can contact the CID at Dunoon Police Station via 101."

