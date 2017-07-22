Fisherman pushed into river and robbed of his Rolex

The man was fishing by the River Leven late at night when two men took his possessions.

©SNS Group

A man who was fishing by a river late at night was pushed into the water and robbed of his Rolex.

Two men on bikes approached the 48-year-old victim as he was fishing by the River Leven in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire on Friday night.

Shortly afterwards one of the men pushed him into the water and the other took a bag containing the victim's fishing gear and personal items, including the watch.

Though uninjured, the victim has been "devastated" by the loss of the 20-year-old watch, which had great sentimental value.

The incident took place around 10.30pm in the Bonhill area.

The two suspects were in their late twenties and wore dark clothing with baseball caps, police said.

Detective constable David McKee of Clydebank CID said: "The man had been doing a spot of night fishing in the area, something he does regularly there.

"The two suspects came up to him from the Alexandria side of the path and started chatting but as he stood up to carry on fishing, one of the men pushed him into the water before the two of them made off with his belongings."

'It is of great sentimental value to him and he is devastated by its loss.' Detective constable David McKee

He continued "The Rolex watch is an old style, one he has had for over 20 years and wears all the time. It is of great sentimental value to him and he is devastated by its loss.

"Whilst there were not many people in the area where the robbery happened other than one other fisherman who we have already spoken to, it's possible that the suspects, who made off after the robbery towards Dumbarton, cycled on to Main St Alexandria.

"If you recognise the description, or have any information that will assist our enquiry, then please contact police.

"We would also ask second hand jewellers to contact us if they are offered the watch and ask the same of anyone who may be offered it in any other way."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Clydebank CID on 101, quoting reference number 4276 of 21 July, or the charity Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.