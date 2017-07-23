White van rammed into front doors of police station

A man has been arrested following the early hours incident at Ayr Police Station.

A white van was rammed into the front of a police station, leaving it badly damaged.

The Vauxhall Combo van crashed into Ayr Police Station around 1am on Sunday, police said.

Pictures on social media showed the front doors had been broken off their hinges and were lying in the lobby.

The van drove off afterwards and was forcibly stopped by the police near the village of Tarbolton around 10 miles away.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested over alleged drink driving and road traffic offences.

A police spokeswoman said: "No officers were injured as a result of the incident, however, the front of Ayr Police Office was extensively damaged.

"Once safety work has been completed, the office is expected to be open to the public later today.

"A 36-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with alleged drink driving and road traffic offences."