Scot shot hours before his wedding in Philippines

Tarek Naggar is in intensive care after he was shot during a robbery in Cebu.

Go Fund Me

A Scottish man has been shot in the Philippines just hours before his wedding.

Tarek Naggar is in intensive care after being gunned down during a robbery in the city of Cebu.

Mr Naggar, who is from Milngavie in East Dunbartonshire, was sitting outside a bar with his fiancee Angie and his best man Chris McLaughlin when he was shot in the chest on Thursday.

The Foreign Office say they are in contact with local authorities and are providing assistance.

A crowdfunding page has now been set up to raise money for the 44-year-old's care.

Mr McLaughlin told the Sunday Herald newspaper that three men on a scooter had approached Mr Naggar, with two jumping off and demanding his wallet.

When he refused, one of the men drew a pistol and shot him in the chest before taking the wallet, which had his credit cards and less than £10 worth of local money.

Mr Naggar is now at the Southern General Hospital outside Cebu City.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said: "We are assisting a British national who was shot during a robbery in Cebu, Philippines, and are in touch with local authorities."