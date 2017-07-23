Child 'seriously injured' near logging site in Argyll

Emergency services attended the scene near the village of Benderloch.

Injured: The child was hurt near Benderloch Google

A child has been seriously injured near a logging site in Argyll.

Emergency services were called to the incident near the village of Benderloch on Sunday afternoon.

There is no information about the age of the child or their current condition.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were alerted to an incident at 2.40pm on Sunday."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.