Girl, 8, dies after getting trapped under logs in forest

A 12-year-old girl was also injured in the incident in Argyll.

Killed: The girls were near Benderloch, Argyll. Google

An eight-year-old girl has died and a 12-year-old girl has been injured after becoming trapped under logs in a forest in Argyll.

At around 2.40pm on Sunday, police and emergency services responded to a report that young girl had become trapped under some logs at a wooded area near Benderloch.

It is understood there is a logging site nearby.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics attending, the girl, eight, died at the scene.

The 12-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Oban. Her current condition and the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

A police spokesman said: "Inquires are ongoing into this incident, however police are not treating this as suspicious.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the health and safety executive."

