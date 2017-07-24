Girl, 12, 'stable' after eight-year-old killed by logs

The younger girl suffered fatal injuries after becoming trapped under logs.

Benderloch: Girl died in forest near village (file pic). CC by Mich Garratt

A 12-year-old girl injured in an incident which left another girl dead is in a stable condition.

The eight-year-old suffered fatal injuries after becoming trapped under logs in a forest near Benderloch, Argyll, on Sunday.

She died at the scene of the incident, which happened close to an industrial logging site at around 2.40pm.

She has not been identified.

A 12-year-old girl who was with her at the time was treated at the Lorn and Islands District General before being moved to a hospital in Glasgow.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, however police are not treating this as suspicious.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the health and safety executive."

Logging has been taking place in the area for several months, according to local community council head Margaret Adams.

She said: "The signs make it very clear that they don't want people to go up because there will be heavy machinery and logs stacked."

She added: "Even if people don't know the child themselves they will know the family in a small community and every child is precious.

"Therefore it really will have quite an affect on the locals."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.