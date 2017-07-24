Still Game star urges people to 'get amongst it' at games

Sanjeev Kohli is calling for volunteers at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow.

Sanjeev Kohli: Campaign to find volunteers for the Glasgow 2018 European Championships. SNS

Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli has urged people to "get in amongst it" and apply to become a Glasgow 2018 European Championships volunteer.

Kohli, who plays Navid in the hit Glasgow comedy, has also said "ya dancer" to those that have already applied.

The championship's organisers are hoping to recruit thousands of volunteers to improve the experience of athletes, officials, media and spectators when they visit Scotland.

Applications for the available roles, which range from spectator services and accreditation to transport and media, close at midnight on July 31.

The championships are a new multi-sport event involving more than 3000 athletes.

They will compete for the title of European champion in Scottish venues between August 2 and 12, 2018.

Kohli, the official volunteer ambassador for the championships, visited Clydesdale Amateur Rowing Club to appeal to people to get in their Glasgow 2018 volunteering applications as the deadline approaches.

He said: "The Glasgow 2018 volunteers will play an absolutely vital role in rolling out that world-renowned welcome to the thousands of athletes, officials and spectators arriving as part of the event and making sure they have the best time possible whilst they are here.

"There are lots of people who have already applied to volunteer and to those people I say 'ya dancer'.

"And to those still thinking about it I say, don't delay. Get in amongst it, learn new skills, meet new people and have the time of your life."

Navid: Still Game star urges volunteers to get involved. SNS

Clydesdale Amateur Rowing Club is one of many organisations in Scotland that relies on the goodwill of volunteers to help stage coaching sessions and run the club.

Stella Hawthorne, who has volunteered there since 2014, said: "I am delighted to see that volunteers will once again play an integral role at a major sporting event in Scotland and everyone at Clydesdale ARC wishes everyone the best of luck for 2018."

Colin Hartley, Glasgow 2018 European Championship director, said: "Glasgow 2018 promises to be a must watch, must attend event for the whole of Glasgow and Scotland and volunteers will be right at its heart.

"No matter what your previous experience or current circumstances, there is an opportunity here for you to play your part in a moment of sporting history.

"Applications close on July 31 so get your application in now for a chance to be part of the moment."