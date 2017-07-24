Murder squad descend on street as man dies in attack

Officers have cordoned off Tweed Avenue in Paisley after the incident on Sunday.

A murder squad has been called after a man died following an attack on a street.

The incident happened on Tweed Avenue in Paisley at 11.20pm on Sunday.

Officers from the major investigations team have been called following the death, which is being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "There is a big police presence on the street at the moment.

"A post-mortem will be carried out to establish the exact cause of the death."