Murder squad descend on street as man dies in attack
Officers have cordoned off Tweed Avenue in Paisley after the incident on Sunday.
A murder squad has been called after a man died following an attack on a street.
The incident happened on Tweed Avenue in Paisley at 11.20pm on Sunday.
Officers from the major investigations team have been called following the death, which is being treated as suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "There is a big police presence on the street at the moment.
"A post-mortem will be carried out to establish the exact cause of the death."