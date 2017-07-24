Boris Johnson gets 'Glasgow Kiss' on trip to New Zealand

The foreign secretary joked the Maori custom might be 'misinterpreted in a Glasgow pub'.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5519094963001-boris-bumps-heads.jpg" />

Boris Johnson has been greeted with a Glasgow Kiss on a trip to New Zealand.

The foreign secretary had not met up with an angry Scotsman on his trip down under, however, he was instead being shown how locals like to greet each other.

The Hongi is a traditional Maori custom that involves going head-to-head when greeting a visitor or old friend.

Johnson said it was a "beautiful form of introduction" but joked the greeting might be "misinterpreted in a Glasgow pub" due to its similarities with the infamous Glasgow Kiss.

The Tory MP is taking in a two-day visit of the south pacific nation in his role and was in South Island town of Kaikoura meeting locals on Monday.

The UK Government is looking to strengthen its ties with the former British colony and other non-EU countries as Brexit gets nearer.