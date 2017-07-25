Glasgow Subway grinds to halt after early morning fault
All services on both rings of the system were suspended from 6am on Tuesday.
Morning travellers faced delays after Glasgow Subway ground to a halt.
All services on both rings of the system were suspended from about 6am on Tuesday.
Shuttle buses were arranged while engineers fixed the fault, which was caused by a pump failure.
All services had returned to normal by around 7am, Glasgow Subway said.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.