Glasgow Subway grinds to halt after early morning fault

Glasgow Subway: Pump failure causes problems (file pic). SPT

Morning travellers faced delays after Glasgow Subway ground to a halt.

All services on both rings of the system were suspended from about 6am on Tuesday.

Shuttle buses were arranged while engineers fixed the fault, which was caused by a pump failure.

All services had returned to normal by around 7am, Glasgow Subway said.

