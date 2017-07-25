Rush hour rail delays after ScotRail train hits cow
Services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh were affected on Tuesday.
Trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh were delayed after cattle wandered onto the line.
A cow was struck between Hartwood and Shotts on Tuesday morning, disrupting travel for commuters.
Services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh were affected and a section of track was shut while checks were carried out.
It reopened at around 8.15am and services have now returned to normal, ScotRail said.
