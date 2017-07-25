Rush hour rail delays after ScotRail train hits cow

Services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh were affected on Tuesday.

ScotRail: A cow was hit on the track between Glasgow and Edinburgh. SWNS

Trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh were delayed after cattle wandered onto the line.

A cow was struck between Hartwood and Shotts on Tuesday morning, disrupting travel for commuters.

Services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh were affected and a section of track was shut while checks were carried out.

It reopened at around 8.15am and services have now returned to normal, ScotRail said.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.