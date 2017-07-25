Woman fighting for life after blaze in housing scheme

The fire happened at a property in Redburn in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire.

A woman is fighting for her life after a house blaze.

The fire happened at a property in Redburn in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, at 12.30am on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley in a critical condition.

Investigations are being carried out to identify if the blaze in Bonhill was deliberate.

Detective Inspector Andy Doherty said: "A woman is critically ill in hospital and extensive enquiries are underway to establish how the fire started and if there is any criminality involved.

"We are aware of a number of recent wilful fire-raisings in the area however at this time we do not believe this morning's fire is linked to these other incidents.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area between 9.30pm (Monday) and 12.30am (Tuesday) who noticed anything suspicious to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.