Huge blaze at school as billowing smoke seen miles away

The large blaze happened at Bargarran Primary School in Erskine, Renfrewshire.

Bargarran: Smoke from fire could be seen seven miles away. Mark Waters

A school building has gone up in flames in a deliberate fire, with billowing smoke seen from miles away.

A garden bench was set on fire before the flames spread to a section of the school.

Smoke billowed across Erskine and could be seen seven miles away in Knightswood.

Police want to speak to three boys seen walking towards the school shortly before the fire, which happened at 9.40pm on Sunday.

Erskine: Concerned people watch as the fire spreads. Mark Waters

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A garden bench was set on fire to the rear of the old school which spread to the rear of the old building causing fire damage to curtilage of the building and a store room.

"The damage to the school could have been considerably worse, however, the fire service were on site immediately and extinguished the fire.

"At 9pm that night three boys were seen walking in the general direction of the school and the CID at Johnstone are keen to identify these three boys."

A Renfrewshire Council spokeswoman said: "The police are currently investigating the incident.

"We appreciate that parents and pupils will be concerned about the damage to the school.

"We are working with the police and fire service to assess the damage and will update parents when we have more information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.