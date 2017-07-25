Bogus postman jailed over acid attack on crime reporter

Russell Findlay fought back against William Burns as his young daughter fan off for help.

Court: Burns disguised himself before launching attack.

A "dangerous" man has been jailed after he was convicted of a vicious acid attack on a journalist.

William Burns, 56, assaulted Russell Findlay while disguised as a postman on the doorstep of his home in Glasgow.

He threw sulphuric acid on Mr Findlay's face before knocking the crime reporter to the ground then physically attacking him.

Mr Findlay fought back as his terrified young daughter ran to a neighbour's home for help on December 23, 2015.

Buckets of water were then thrown over Mr Findlay's face, which fortunately diluted the effects of the acid.

Burns denied the offence but was found guilty of assaulting the journalist to the danger of his life following a trial in Glasgow last month.

Lord Matthews imposed a 15-year extended sentence at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Burns will spend ten years of this in custody with five years supervision after he is released from jail.

Sentencing him, Lord Matthews said: "You have been convicted of a vicious, premeditated attack by the throwing of sulphuric acid into the face of a journalist on the threshold of his own home two days before Christmas.

"You were caught virtually red-handed and your own evidence was an obvious fabrication form start to finish, plainly being made up as you were going along."