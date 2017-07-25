Vulnerable OAP put on wrong Ryanair flight from Glasgow

Margaret McKissock thought she was flying to Dublin but ended up in London.

Margaret McKissock: Ended up on wrong flight.

A vulnerable 75-year-old woman spent a night alone in an airport after getting on a flight she did not have a ticket for.

Margaret McKissock, from Ayrshire, booked a Ryanair flight from Glasgow to Dublin with the intention of visiting family in Ireland.

She was dropped off at Glasgow Airport on Monday night and left with staff who were trusted to get her on the 9.55pm plane.

Hours later Ms McKissock's son John received a call from the pensioner telling him she had actually been put on a flight to Stansted Airport in London.

Her suitcase, which contained medication, arrived in Dublin without her.

Staff at Stansted organised another flight to Dublin on Tuesday morning and booked a hotel for her to stay in overnight.

Ms McKissock spent the night in the airport, however, fearing she would miss the plane.

'My mother got on a plane she didn't have a ticket for. It's scary, really scary.' John McKissock

Her son said: "I took her to the airport, said cheerio and told her to have a good week. We've done it many times and we thought everything was okay.

"But at 12.30am my mobile phone went and my mum said 'You'll not believe it but I'm at Stansted'."

Mr McKissock has criticised Ryanair for not contacting the family and failing to notice the mistake.

"I can't believe she got through security at the gate - somebody must have checked her boarding pass," he said.

"My mother got on a plane she didn't have a ticket for. It's scary, really scary."

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport said representatives are speaking to Ryanair to establish what went wrong.

"We are aware of the situation and have made contact with both the airline and its handling agent in order to understand what went wrong," they said.

Ryanair has not responded to requests for comment.