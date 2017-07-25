Tributes to 'amazing' father murdered in street stabbing

Craig McClelland, a father to three boys, was killed in the attack in Paisley.

Murder: Officers are searching CCTV following the stabbing.

A murder victim who was stabbed to death on a street has been described as an "amazing guy".

Craig McClelland, a father to three boys, was killed in the attack on Tweed Avenue in Paisley.

Officers are searching CCTV as well as carrying out door-to-door enquiries in relation to the murder, which happened at 11.20pm on Sunday.

Messages of condolence have been sent to girlfriend Stacey Wilcox, with one friend saying: "Thinking of you and your three babies.

"Sending lots of love to you. He was an amazing guy."

Another post read: "I am so sorry for your loss Stacey.

"Such tragic news. Thinking of you and the three boys at this sad time."

Tweed Avenue: Floral tributes have been laid in memory of Craig McLelland. STV

Another friend described him as a "genuine nice guy".

She said: "So sorry for your loss. Such a genuine nice guy.

"Hope you and the boys are as well as u can be in the circumstances. Thoughts and prayers with you."

Detective superintendent Allan Burton said: "A man has died following a violent attack which took place in the middle of the street and it is absolutely imperative that we trace the despicable individual responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in Tweed Avenue, or the surrounding area, between 10.30pm (Sunday) and 12.30am (Monday) to please come forward.

"No matter whether you think you have any significant information, let our officers determine that, as you may be able to assist with the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.