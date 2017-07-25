Takeaway delivery driver raped 11-year-old schoolgirl

Paul Colquhoun was also found guilty of raping two women and abusing two teenagers.

A takeaway delivery driver has been convicted of raping an 11-year-old almost 20 years ago.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Paul Colquhoun, 49, of Wellmeadow Street, Paisley, gave the primary schoolgirl alcohol before removing her clothing and raping her.

The offence took place at a house in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, on one occasion between December 1999 and December 2000.

Colquhoun also attempted to rape the girl on various occasions at a house in Clydebank and another in Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire.

In court, the victim said Colquhoun bought her a jacket and would take her in the car while he was delivering meals.

He was also convicted of raping two sleeping women and of sexually abusing two teenage girls and showing them pornographic images.

These offences were committed at houses in Glasgow and Clydebank between 1994 and 2006.

Colquhoun denied all the charges against him and claimed all the witnesses were lying.

Judge John Morris QC placed Colquhoun on the sex offenders register.

The rapist will return to court in August for sentencing.