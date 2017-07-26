Woman seriously injured in plunge from railway bridge
The 25-year-old suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the fall.
A woman has been left seriously injured after falling from a railway bridge in Glasgow.
The 25-year-old fell on to Battlefield Road, near Mount Florida Station, shortly before 3.30am on Wednesday.
She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she is being treated. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Battlefield Road remained closed on Wednesday morning.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "At around 3.25am on Wednesday police were called to a report of a woman having fallen from a railway bridge onto battlefield road.
"Emergency services attended and a 25-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. Enquiries are continuing."
