Hedgehog blown up like balloon due to rare condition

Zeppelin: Hedgehog has since been deflated. SPCA

A hedgehog swollen up like a balloon has been rescued by the Scottish SPCA.

The hedgehog, named Zeppelin by SPCA staff, was discovered near Minard Road in Shotts, North Lanarkshire.

Scotland's animal welfare charity was alerted on Sunday after the swollen animal was spotted by a member of the public.

It is thought Zeppelin got air trapped under his skin after suffering from a punctured lung caused by being hit by a car.

Centre manager Colin Seddon said, "Zeppelin, as he's now been named by staff, is currently being looked after at our National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross.

"Zeppelin is suffering from 'balloon syndrome'. It's likely that he's been clipped by a car, puncturing a lung and causing air to become trapped under his skin.

"Our animal rescue officer Louise Hume got a bit of a shock when she went to pick him up. He's certainly one of the largest hedgehogs we've taken into our care."

He added: "He's been seen by our vet Romain, who is hopeful that Zeppelin, who is now deflated, will make a full recovery.

"He'll be closely monitored at our centre to make sure infection doesn't set in before being released back into the wild once he's fully recovered."

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.