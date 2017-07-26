Boy, eight, stripped down to pants in school knife attack

The incident happened in the grounds of a primary in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire.

Larkhall: An older child threatened the boy with a weapon. STV

An eight-year-old boy was stripped down to his pants after being robbed of his clothing in a knife attack at a school.

The incident happened within the grounds of a primary in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire.

An older child threatened the boy with a knife before robbing him of his clothing at 8.45pm on Sunday.

Detective constable David Timmons said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the young boy and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area on Sunday evening, who may have witnessed what happened or may have captured the incident on their dash cam, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.