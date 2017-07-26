  • STV
Boy, 17, accused of killing teenager admits stabbing

Luke Wallace died in hospital eight days after incident in Baillieston, Glasgow.

Luke Wallace: Suffered massive blood loss from stab wound.
A 17-year-old accused of killing another teenager has admitted stabbing him.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies the culpable homicide of 16-year-old Luke Wallace in Baillieston, Glasgow, on June 17, last year, claiming he acted in self-defence.

The High Court in Glasgow has heard Luke suffered massive blood loss from a stab wound to his groin, which cut his femoral artery. He died in hospital eight days later.

The 17-year-old was originally on trial accused of Luke's murder but at the end of the Crown case prosecutor Jane Farquharson withdrew the murder charge and replaced it with the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

The youth said he was walking hand-in-hand with a teenage girl when he was approached by Luke and his friend Josh McFall, 18.

He told the jurors: "Luke had a big rock and Josh had a bit of wood. They walked up to us and shouted: 'Where are you from?' I was terrified.

"I thought I was going to get a serious doing. I just wanted to get away but there was nowhere to run for safety."

He was asked by defence QC Gordon Jackson: "What happened next?" He replied: "Luke threw the rock and it hit me on the head. I screamed.

"I wanted to defend myself. I wanted to hit him back and I didn't know where Josh was. I heard a knife drop and saw it. It was in the middle of a traffic island."

He was asked by Mr Jackson: "Were you armed with a knife that night?" He responded: "No."

Mr Jackson then added: "Were you carrying?" The accused said: "No."

He claimed he and Luke both tried to grab the knife, adding: "I got it and as I got up I poked him with the knife and then I ran."

'You had the knife that night and you used it.'
Prosecutor Jane Farquharson

The accused said he ran down lanes and managed to get back to an area in Baillieston called the Scrannie, where his friends were drinking.

He told the court: "I was still holding the knife in my hand. I'm panicking. I said 'I've just stabbed somebody'."

The accused was asked if he thought Luke was badly injured and replied: "I know I got him. There was blood on the knife. I didn't know how bad it was. 

"I just wanted to get my pal who had my bus ticket. I just wanted to go home."

He was asked what happened to the knife and said he gave it to a friend who put it down a drain.

Prosecutor Jane Farquharson asked the teenager why if it was self-defence when witnesses spoke of him chasing Luke and he replied: "It is lies. I wasn't chasing anyone."

She then said: "The evidence you have given is just a lie. You had the knife that night and you used it."

The accused replied: "No, I didn't. It was self defence."

It is alleged the 17-year-old chased Luke, from Garrowhill, before striking him on the body with a knife at Glasgow Road near Maxwell Avenue.

The teenager is also charged with having a lock-back knife and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by washing clothing he had worn at the time of the incident.

The trial before judge Lord Woolman continues.

