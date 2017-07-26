Man arrested over 'deliberate fire' at block of flats

Residents were evacuated from four properties in Lennoxtown on Tuesday.

Fire service: Flats extensively damaged by the blaze (file pic). STV

A man has been arrested over an alleged wilful fire-raising incident in East Dunbartonshire.

A blaze broke out in a top-floor flat in School Lane, Lennoxtown, just after midnight on Tuesday.

Residents from four properties were evacuated from their homes, which were extensively damaged by the flames.

Police Scotland said a 22-year-old man had been arrested and is being held in custody.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.