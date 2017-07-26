Deliberate house blaze treated as attempted murder
A woman is fighting for her life after the fire in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire.
A house fire that left a woman fighting for her life is being treated as an attempted murder.
The blaze happened in a property at Redburn in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, at 12.30am on Tuesday.
A 44-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley in a critical condition.
The fire was deliberate and police are treating the blaze as an attempted murder following an investigation.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are continuing."