Family 'devastated' after man stabbed to death on street

Craig McClelland: Detectives appeal for witnesses.

The family of a father who was stabbed in Renfrewshire have been left "completely devastated" by his death.

Craig McClelland, 31, was found with serious injuries on Tweed Avenue in Paisley at 11.20pm on Sunday after he was stabbed during an altercation on his way to a friend's home.

He was taken to hospital following the attack but later died of his injuries.

Police are treating the incident as murder and extensive enquiries are taking place to establish the full circumstances and find the person responsible.

Officers have continued to appeal for information following Mr McLelland's death.

Detective superintendent Allan Burton from Police Scotland said: "A young man has had his life violently taken from him, leaving young children without a father, a woman without her partner and a family completely devastated.

"Somebody must know who is responsible for this evil and senseless crime and I would appeal to you to do the right thing and tell the police what you know."

Police say a man was seen walking a small dark dog, possibly a West Highland terrier, on Peacock Drive and Morar Drive, Paisley, at around 11.15pm on Sunday evening, and have appealed for him to come forward.

Mr Burton added: "We also understand that there were several house parties taking place in the surrounding area, with people leaving around the time Mr McClelland was attacked.

"If you were one of those people, it is absolutely vital that you get in touch with officers to establish whether you could be a potential witness.

"Whether you saw the attack or not, if you were in the area at the time, you may be able to help us piece together the circumstances leading up to and after the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.