Body of woman pulled from river in Dumfries identified

Susan McClelland, 60, of Southerness, was found on Tuesday at about 2pm.

A woman whose body was pulled from a river in Dumfries has been identified by police.

Susan McClelland, 60, was found in the River Nith on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at East Riverside Drive around 2pm.

Ms McClelland was from the village of Southerness, to the south of Dumfries.

Police Scotland said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.