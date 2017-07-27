Funeral takes place for Scots mother killed in Mauritius

The procession for Janice Farman stopped at a picturesque beach on the island.

The funeral of a Scots woman who was killed in Mauritius has taken place.

Janice Farman was found dead at the home she shared with her ten-year-old son in the town of Albion on July 7.

On Thursday, a service took place at St Augustin's Church in Riviere-Noire on the western side of the island.

The 47-year-old's body was cremated following the ceremony, which was attended by her former husband.

Her funeral procession stopped at Tamarin beach, a picturesque area she loved to visit.

Ms Farman, who was originally from Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire, had lived in Mauritius since 2004 and was a director of data management company PECS Data Services.

Speaking earlier, a spokesman for the company said Ms Farman had "devoted her life" to her son and described her as a "great leader".

A post-mortem found Ms Farman had been asphyxiated.

Two men have been charged with her murder and have been remanded in custody on the Indian Ocean island.

A third suspect has also been remanded.

Last Monday, all three men participated in a reconstruction of the events which allegedly led to Ms Farman's death.