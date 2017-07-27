Car passenger dies after crash with lorry on motorway

The collision happened on the A74(M) near Eaglesfield in Dumfries and Galloway.

A man from Glasgow has died in a smash involving a lorry and a car on a motorway.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway of the A74(M) near junction 20 Eaglesfield in Dumfries and Galloway.

A 50-year-old passenger, who was in a Peugeot 307 car, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by air ambulance but later died.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man from Callander, Stirlingshire, was also injured in the crash, which happened shortly after 4pm on Wednesday.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man, 59, who was driving the Scania lorry, was uninjured.

The road was closed for around six hours while investigations were carried out.