Teenager killed young footballer in stabbing near school

A 17-year-old has been convicted of the culpable homicide of 16-year-old Luke Wallace.

Luke Wallace: The 16-year-old was stabbed near Bannerman High School in Baillieston.
A 17-year-old has been convicted of killing a promising young footballer by knifing him.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stabbed 16-year-old Luke Wallace in the groin during a confrontation near Bannerman High School in Ballieston, Glasgow, on June 17 2016.

Luke suffered massive blood loss from the wound, which cut his femoral artery. He died in hospital eight days later.

On Thursday, a jury at the High Court in Glasgow convicted his attacker of culpable homicide.

Luke's mother Angela Wallace, 49, told the High Court in Glasgow that just an hour before the stabbing she texted her son asking where he was and telling him  to "be safe".

She told the jury: "I know 100% Luke would never carry a knife."

The court heard Luke and friend Josh McFall, 18, confronted the 17-year-old as he walked along the street hand-in-hand with a teenage girl.

Mr McFall had a piece of wood in his hand and Luke had a lump of concrete, which he threw at the 17-year-old.

The accused reacted by chasing after Luke and stabbing him once with a knife at Glasgow Road near Maxwell Avenue.

He then ran off and later told friends: "I've just stabbed someone."

In court, the 17-year-old admitted stabbing Luke, who played for Drumchapel Amateur Football Club, but claimed he was acting in self-defence.

He said he was terrified and had just 'poked" Luke with the knife, which he said he found lying on a traffic island, in a bid to get away.

The teenager had originally been charged with murder but at the end of the Crown case prosecutor Jane Farquharson withdrew the charge and replaced it with the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

She said: "This case clearly and tragically illustrates the dangers of carrying knives.

"It is in the public interest that those who use and carry knives should pay for their actions."

Judge Lord Woolman deferred sentence until August for background report and remanded the teenager in custody.

