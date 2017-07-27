Woman killed Scots toddler in Jersey by careless driving

Clinton Pringle, three, died after being hit by Rebekah Le Gal's Volkswagen van.

A driver who knocked down and killed a Scottish toddler has been sentenced after admitting to careless driving.

Clinton Pringle, three, from Glasgow, died after being struck by Rebekah Le Gal's Volkswagen Transporter van during a holiday to St Helier, Jersey, in June 2016.

Le Gal had faced trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving but was found not guilty by jury.

She admitted a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old was sentenced to an eight-month jail term suspended for two years.

The prosecution said Le Gal was using her mobile phone when she rounded the corner of Tunnell Street and struck Clinton as he crossed the road to get to Town Park in St Helier.

Her defence team said she did use her mobile on Tunnell Street but stopped texting about 25 seconds before the collision.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Le Gal was disqualified from driving for 30 months and will have to retake her test if she wants to drive again.

Jersey police said the sentencing concluded a tragic and complex case.

A spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts remain very much with Clinton's family, who we have continued to support throughout this case.

"Tragically, cases of this nature demonstrate the ultimate consequence of drivers not paying attention.

"We remain committed to ensuring, with partners, that our roads are as safe as they can be and we will continue to target those drivers who use their mobile phones whilst driving - drivers though must take personal responsibility."