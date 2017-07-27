Man 'stabbed during bottle brawl' in B&M store car park

The attack is said to have happened outside the shop on Inverkip Street in Greenock.

B&M: A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital following the alleged stabbing in Greenock. The Local Data Company

A man has allegedly been stabbed during a bottle brawl in a B&M store car park.

The 46-year-old man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital with a stab wound to the shoulder.

It is understood a broken glass bottle was involved in an incident which later spilled on to nearby streets.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack, which is said to have happened at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 37-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the incident."