Frail 96-year-old Scot leaves Australia over visa row

Christina Grant flew back to Scotland fearing deportation from her adopted home.

Christina Grant: Left Scotland after death of son. SWNS

A vulnerable 96-year-old woman who left Australia fearing deportation has arrived back in Scotland.

Christina Grant, who is almost blind and suffers from mild dementia, relocated to New South Wales to stay with her son Allan and his wife Diane.

Her elder son Robert had cared for her at her home in Scotland before his death two years ago.

Ms Grant believed she was complying with the terms of her visa - which says she must leave Australia once a year - by taking a South Pacific cruise.

The trip did not count, however, and Mrs Grant's family feared she would be deported.

Her daughter-in-law said bureaucrats had "unreasonably expired her visa" and offered "no help or advice".

Australian authorities said they would not force the pensioner to leave, but she flew back to Scotland with her son on Thursday.

The Department of Immigration previously said it was "working with Ms Grant" and insisted it was "not making any arrangements to remove her from Australia".

Ms Grant's niece Alison Jones, who lives in Newtonmore in the Highlands, said: "It's a horrible situation. She's a lovely lady.

"It's quite upsetting to think this is what they're going through. It's a big thing for a lady of that age to have to face.

