Man killed in crash with artic lorry named by police

Robert Sharp, from Glasgow, suffered fatal injuries in the Dumfries and Galloway crash.

Robert Sharp: Suffered fatal injuries in A74(M) collision.

A man who died after crash involving an articulated lorry has been named by police.

Robert Sharp suffered fatal injuries in the collision on the A74(M) near Eaglesfield in Dumfries and Galloway on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old from Maryhill in Glasgow died in hospital.

The collision involving a grey Peugeot 307 and a white Scania articulated lorry happened just after 4pm.

Mr Sharp, a passenger in the car, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by helicopter.

The 39-year-old Peugeot driver, from Callander, was taken to Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.

The 59-year-old driver of the articulated lorry, from Reading, Berkshire, was uninjured in the incident.

Sergeant Leigh McCulloch said: "We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either the grey-coloured Peugeot 307 car or the white-coloured Scania lorry as they headed south prior to the crash."

