Three injured as car hits police vehicle at breakdown

A78: All southbound lanes closed.

Three people have been injured after a crash involving a police car that was attending a broken down vehicle during the morning rush hour.

The collision took place on the A78 close to the Pennyburn roundabout near Kilwinning in North Ayrshire at about 8.40am on Friday.

Paramedics have been called to the scene but it is not immediately known how seriously the casualties were injured.

It is understood a car struck a police car which was attending another vehicle which had broken down near the roundabout.

All lanes in the southbound section of the A78 were closed due to the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "About 8.40am a car was involved in a collision with a police vehicle near Pennyburn roundabout.

"Emergency services are currently in attendance."

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said paramedics were on the scene at 9.20am.