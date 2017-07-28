Man 'kicked and punched' small dog to death near school

A Jack Russell was killed on Thomas Telford Road in Langholm, Dumfries and Galloway.

A man has appeared in court charged with kicking and punching a small dog to death near a school.

Matthew Hammond was arrested after a Jack Russell was killed on Thomas Telford Road in Langholm, Dumfries and Galloway.

The 31-year-old, of Langholm, is accused of battering the dog to its "injury and death" near the town's academy on Tuesday.

Hammond made no plea or declaration during the appearance at Dumfries Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was released on bail with a condition that he must not be in the sole care of an animal unless supervised by a competent adult.