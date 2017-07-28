  • STV
  • MySTV

Teenage female boxing champion attacked men with bat

STV

Victoria Glover, 18, struck the pair after 'words were exchanged', a court heard

Court: Glover handed 200 hours' unpaid work (file pic).
Court: Glover handed 200 hours' unpaid work (file pic). Stephen Sweeney

A teenage boxing champion attacked two men with a baseball bat.

Victoria Glover, 18, hit Liam McKechnie with the weapon after "words were exchanged" with him and his friend, Glasgow Sheriff Court heard.

The British champion boxer was spotted hitting a Ford Fiesta car nearby after the assault.

Glover and her two friends then went to a newsagents where Mr McKechnie was, where she attacked his friend Robert Connelly with the bat.

The teenager pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting Mr McKechnie on January 4 on Main Street in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, and hitting the car and assaulting Mr Connelly to his injury.

Sheriff Joseph Platt handed Glover a community payback order with 200 hours' unpaid work to be completed within nine months, plus 18 months of supervision.

The court heard that around 6.30am the two men were walking along Burnhill Road in the Rutherglen area towards Main Street.

They saw Glover and two friends and "words were exchanged" when they passed them.

Procurator fiscal depute Kathleen O'Donnell said: "The now accused had in her possession a baseball bat.

"Glover then approached Mr McKechnie and began to strike him with the baseball bat on the body.

"The witness observed two other females who were also present at this time."

The men moved past the trio and made their way to a nearby street but saw Glover smacking a white Fiesta "numerous times", damaging a wing mirror.

Ms O'Donnell said the pair went to a newsagents but the girls also went into the shop, towards Mr McKechnie and Mr Connelly.

She added: "The accused raised the baseball bat striking Mr Connelly to the head and body several times."

He was cut on the forehead and bruised his left forearm, was taken to hospital but needed no treatment.

Glover was picked up by police later that same day in the local area.

Defence lawyer Paul Kavanagh said: "It happened in an underpass in Rutherglen, it was the two complainers who instigated the assault by tripping up one of her friends that she was with, then kicked the friend when she was on the ground.

"That's when Miss Glover became involved."

Mr Kavanagh said she picked up a bat on the ground nearby.

He told the sheriff she "represents her country" and is currently training six days a week.

Glover was crowned a British female champion of the 54kg weight division earlier this year.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.