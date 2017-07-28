Man fights for life after stabbing in flat in Glasgow
The 30-year-old was found seriously injured in a property on Castlemilk Drive.
A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Glasgow.
The 30-year-old was found seriously injured in a flat on Castlemilk Drive on Friday morning.
Locals report the road is still currently closed.
A police spokeswoman said: "At 11.35am a 30-year-old man was discovered seriously injured in a flat on Castlemilk Drive.
"He was taken to Hairmyres hospital, where he is being treated for a serious stab wound. Hospital staff have described his condition as life-threatening.
"Police are currently following a definite line of inquiry."