Man fights for life after stabbing in flat in Glasgow

The 30-year-old was found seriously injured in a property on Castlemilk Drive.

Castlemilk: The man has been taken to hospital after attack. STV

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Glasgow.

The 30-year-old was found seriously injured in a flat on Castlemilk Drive on Friday morning.

Locals report the road is still currently closed.

A police spokeswoman said: "At 11.35am a 30-year-old man was discovered seriously injured in a flat on Castlemilk Drive.

"He was taken to Hairmyres hospital, where he is being treated for a serious stab wound. Hospital staff have described his condition as life-threatening.

"Police are currently following a definite line of inquiry."