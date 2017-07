Police were alerted to the death at 2.25pm on Friday, in Doonfoot.

Death: The discovery is not being treated as suspicious. PA

The body of a 46-year-old man has been discovered at a property in Ayr.

At around 2.25pm on Friday, the body was found in Kintyre Avenue, Doonfoot.

A police spokeswoman said: "A post mortem will take place.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."