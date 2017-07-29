Teenager injured after attempted murder outside nightclub

The 19-year-old male is currently in a serious condition in hospital.

Attack: The man was on Cross Shore Street when he was attacked. Google

A 19-year-old male is in a serious condition after an attempted murder outside a nightclub in Greenock.

At around 2.20am on Saturday, the male was attacked on Cross Shore Street.

He is still in hospital where his condition has been described as serious but stable.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were treating the attack as an attempted murder.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.