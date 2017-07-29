Armed robber steals five-figure sum in 'planned attack'

A burnt out car involved in the robbery was later discovered.

Theft: The man had been delivering the cash to an ATM in Tesco. Google

A five-figure sum was stolen in Glasgow by a man brandishing a weapon, which was believed to be a firearm.

At around 11.55am on Saturday, a 57-year-old man was delivering a money box to an ATM at Tesco on Annick Street, Shettleston.

He was approached by a suspect carrying what is believed to be a gun.

The suspect took the cash box and made off in a small white car in the direction of Springboig Road.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in, thin build, pale complexion, wearing a grey hooded top, a 'hi viz' yellow jacket and black jogging bottoms.

There is no description of the man driving the car.

A Tesco security guard, 37, sustained a minor injury to his knee after being struck by the car that drove off.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and did not require to go to hospital.

Detective Inspector Clark Hill said: "Due to the fact that it was believed that a firearm was present, our armed response units also attended but have since stood down.

"Although thankfully, no one involved in this incident was seriously injured, this was a terrifying ordeal for the men involved. Also, for it to take place outside a busy supermarket in the middle of the afternoon is just shocking.

"We have traced the car we believed was used in the robbery - a white Hyundai i10. It was found burned out in the Springboig Road area a short time afterwards.

"Officers have been at the scene carrying out enquiries and are checking CCTV both at the supermarket and in the street in an effort to find out who carried out this robbery which was obviously planned. The suspect knew very well when the van would be there. It certainly wasn't done on the spur of the moment.

"With that in mind, it's possible that the car had been in the area either immediately prior to the robbery or indeed the past few days checking the area out.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the car - today or in the last few days - or anyone who has information that will assist our enquiry, to contact the Community Investigations Unit at Govan Police Office via 101."